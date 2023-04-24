REPORT: Packers and Jets reach deal, trading Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets and Packers have reached a deal to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The deal will give the New York Jets four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, plus pick No. 15 and No. 170 in the upcoming NFL Draft which begins on Thursday.

The Packers will get the No. 13, No. 42 and No. 207 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a conditional 2024 second round pick that would become a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The two sides talked for weeks before talks broke down, then discussions heated up late last week. Finally, Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were able to bridge their differences and come to an agreement. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Minutes after the news broke, Packers’ GM Brian Gutenkunst spoke to the media at his usually schedule pre-draft press conference and said a deal is not official or finalized yet.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said a deal is not official or finalized yet, but the last 5-6 days there’s been a lot of conversation to get to this point.



He said it should be finalized before the draft. pic.twitter.com/Q72CNp9TfX — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) April 24, 2023

While Gutenkunst said a deal is not official yet, he said, “It’s got to be done by tomorrow.” He also expressed his gratitude for Rodgers during the press conference saying, “He’ll always be a Packer and be one of the best to ever do it around here. He’ll be missed,”Gutenkunst said. “Just a lot of appreciation for him.”

Did Brian Gutekunst ever have moments of doubt a deal wouldn’t get done?



“Oh yeah, there were a few. “ — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) April 24, 2023

A day ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks had resumed between the Jets and Packers, and the two team were hoping to reach a deal this week.

The deal comes a little over a month after Aaron Rodgers first expressed his intention to play for the New York Jets this upcoming NFL season.

