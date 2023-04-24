REPORT: Packers and Jets reach deal, trading Aaron Rodgers

This marks the second time in 14 years that the Packers have traded a legendary quarterback to the Jets.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets and Packers have reached a deal to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The deal will give the New York Jets four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, plus pick No. 15 and No. 170 in the upcoming NFL Draft which begins on Thursday.

The Packers will get the No. 13, No. 42 and No. 207 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a conditional 2024 second round pick that would become a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.

Minutes after the news broke, Packers’ GM Brian Gutenkunst spoke to the media at his usually schedule pre-draft press conference and said a deal is not official or finalized yet.

While Gutenkunst said a deal is not official yet, he said, “It’s got to be done by tomorrow.” He also expressed his gratitude for Rodgers during the press conference saying, “He’ll always be a Packer and be one of the best to ever do it around here. He’ll be missed,”Gutenkunst said. “Just a lot of appreciation for him.”

A day ago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that trade talks had resumed between the Jets and Packers, and the two team were hoping to reach a deal this week.

The deal comes a little over a month after Aaron Rodgers first expressed his intention to play for the New York Jets this upcoming NFL season.

