UW-Madison professor reimagines science class for the real world

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cell theory. Equations of motion. Or the periodic table of elements.

Chances are you learned about these concepts in high school but over the years have forgotten all about them.

That’s the point John Rudolph makes in his book Why We Teach Science (and Why We Should) released this month. The high school teacher-turned-education professor at UW-Madison explains, schools nationwide generally want students to master technical information, or as he calls it, “narrow, scientific content.”

UW-Madison professor John Rudolph is the author of "Why We Teach Science (and Why We Should)" released in April. (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

The teaching focus is driven by a push towards careers in STEM, Rudolph says. But as he found, only 7 percent of a typical high school freshman class ends up working in the field.

“Why do we spend all this time and all these resources teaching all this content knowledge when it doesn’t make a difference in student lives?” He asks. “They compartmentalize it, or they forget it. It’s not how they interact with science in their daily lives.”

To make science class meaningful to not just 7 but all 100 percent of kids, Rudolph suggests that lessons relate to civic engagement.

“Looking under the hood of the process of science, the community of scientists, why they make decisions that they do, [it] opens that up in a way that the public can understand better,” he said.

Instead of teaching the structure of DNA, Rudolph suggests exploring questions like “How do we know it’s a double helix?” or “What models did James Watson and Francis Crick use to reach their conclusions?”

These examples come at a time when public trust in the subject is down. According to most recent data from the Pew Research Center spanning between 2016 and 2021, the number of Americans who had a “great deal” of confidence in scientists did not hit 40 percent. In fact, in 2016, it was as low as 21 percent.

“The kind of science education I’m talking about helps us recognize ‘Where is the expertise in society?’ and ‘Who do we trust?’... It’s being a critical consumer of scientific information.”

Plus in an age dominated by search engines, memorizing scientific facts doesn’t go as far.

“We have to accept the fact that they have a supercomputer in their pocket,” Rob Jacobson, who teaches at Parker High School in Janesville, said.

“If that piece of information is available to you, that’s not something that we need to memorize. You need to understand how that is arranged,” he said, pointing to a poster of the periodic table of elements behind him.

The chemistry teacher said, “It’s my job to get them in the mindset where they can look at a varying set of opinions and then come to a final thought that is theirs.”

For the kind of changes Rudolph is suggesting, he says it’s difficult to see them made top-down. That’s because the U.S. education system is decentralized. To overcome it, Rudolph says the general mindset has to change.

Wisconsin’s top education agency, the Dept. of Public Instruction, does not set or mandate curriculum, a spokesperson told NBC15. Rather, curriculum is created at the local level. Meanwhile, there are state standards, which are goals that students should meet.

Rudolph argues that the rise of standards and standardized tests like the ACT is also partly responsible for factual content dominating in classrooms.

