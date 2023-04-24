Wisconsin lawmaker pushing for increased social media oversight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state representative is presenting a bill Wednesday allowing for more social media oversight from parents. The bill will propose parental controls, among other tools, aiming to keep minors safe in the “Wild West” of the digital world.

“Well, right now, our parents are virtually helpless,” said State Assembly Representative David Steffen. “I am working to provide some tools, some solutions for parents as well as accountability for social media companies so their children are safe.”

Rep. Steffen is proposing a bill that would allow parental controls for social media accounts started by their children under the age of 18. Provisions include a “sleep mode” from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and the ability to monitor the account. The bill would also include safeguards for accounts held by minors, such as the inability for non-friend users to message kids.

“There’s going to be a greater opportunity, unlike in the past, parents will have full access guaranteed by social media companies to the accounts of minors,” said Rep. Steffen.

The goal behind the bill is to create more safeguards for kids in an arena Rep. Steffen says routinely lacks them. He links the decline of youth mental health and the rise of anxiety and depression to social media use.

The bill is similar to one signed into law in Utah back in March, which was the first social media legislation of its kind. Steffen says if passed, he would have the bill take effect months after the Utah law, slating for a date sometime after March of 2024. Steffen says he wants to give the state and social media companies time to prepare and a chance to see how the law plays out in another state.

As for the near future of the bill, Steffen is planning testimonies from parents with first-hand knowledge of just how dangerous the internet can be for kids.

Associate clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, John Gross, says implementing regulations state by state could be a challenge and something companies may push back against.

“I think from the perspective of a social media company. I think they would probably prefer some type of regulation coming from the federal government,” said Gross.

Gross says things like freedom of speech and the revenue some users generate could cause complications for legislation altering access to the apps.

“Children don’t always have the same First Amendment rights as adults do in every setting, but they do have some,” said Gross. “When you talk about legislating access to various social media platforms in different ways, you are going to run up against some pushback in terms of constitutional rights to free expression and viewpoint.”

For Steffen, the stories from parents and the personal ties to the issue are powering the bill.

“I’ll tell you a story that came from a friend of mine whose 14-year-old son, troubled, was being contacted without the parent’s knowledge,” said Steffen. “Of course, by a 50-year-old man in Florida, and the only way that they found out about it was when a one-way bus ticket arrived at their house; that type of predation is prevalent on social media, and we have to be provided some basic barriers, basic protections as well as tools for our parents.”

Steffen adds the next step is gathering parents willing to give personal testimony at the capitol and hearing from the people of Wisconsin.

