$8 million in grants to support opioid, stimulant treatment services in Wisconsin

FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which helps manage...
FILE - This July 23, 2018 file photo shows packets of buprenorphine, a drug which helps manage heroin and opioid cravings, in Greenfield, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $8 million in grants will help support treatment for opioid and stimulant use through September for thousands of Wisconsinites.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services awarded grants to three tribal nations and 22 county agencies, which will provide treatment for over 4,000 people. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained that the grants will help improve treatment access, thus improving outcomes.

“These grants will enable our local partners to remove the financial barriers to effective treatment, allowing more people to experience the promise of recovery,” Timberlake said. “Recovery is possible for everyone.”

The grants were awarded based on the level of treatment services offered by each agency and the type of services offered.

Several counties in south central Wisconsin were awarded funds, including Columbia County ($175,055), Dane County ($269,535) and Green County ($177,983). Milwaukee County received the most grant funding, at over $1.5 million. The Ho-Chunk Nation will be receiving over $230,000.

Here is a full list of the agencies being awarded:

Tribal Agencies

  • Forest County Potawatomi: $93,000
  • Ho-Chunk Nation: $238,134
  • Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa: $268,682

County Agency

  • Columbia County: $175,055
  • Dane County: $269,535
  • Dunn County: $143,646
  • Green County: $177,983
  • Jefferson County: $116,610
  • Kenosha County: $365,214
  • La Crosse County: $359,933
  • Manitowoc County: $731,590
  • Menominee County: $335,323
  • Milwaukee County: $1,503,450
  • Monroe County: $260,679
  • North Central Health Care (Lincoln, Langlade, and Marathon counties): $216,367
  • Racine County: $243,107
  • Richland County: $129,907
  • Rock County: $575,719
  • Sauk County: $271,502
  • St. Croix County: $259,828
  • Unified Community Service (Iowa and Grant counties): $434,778
  • Vilas County: $215,582
  • Washington County: $231,387
  • Waukesha County: $155,367
  • Winnebago County: $313,422

