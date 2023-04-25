Beloit PD: Rumor of paper testing positive for Fentanyl isn’t true

Beloit Police squad car
Beloit Police squad car(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Beloit Police Department wants people to know a bogus claim on social media about someone at a local shopping center finding a piece of paper that tested positive for Fentanyl did not happen.

On Tuesday, BPD responded to the rumor, which claims someone at the unnamed shopping center found the paper on their car and called police. When BPD officers arrived, the story went, they tested the sheet and discovered Fentanyl.

“THIS DID NOT happen,” BPD wrote in a Facebook post about the false story (emphasis theirs), “Posts like that are as confusing as the Wisconsin weather.”

The post pointed out this new and untrue story comes as the community is dealing with an increase in overdoses over the past weeks. The agency urges people who do purchase narcotics to be aware of the dangers that may be laced with Fentanyl.

“Please be careful out there,” the BPD post, signed by Sgt. Ryan Flanagan, said. “Those drug dealers didn’t get their chemistry degree at MIT, so it’s hard to know what you might be ingesting.”

The police department recommended vigilance about the risks of Fentanyl and encouraged people to share tips and tactics to avoid the dangers associated with Fentanyl usage. The agency added, however, that hoaxing people simply creates unnecessary fear.

“The world is a wild place without worrying about dropping over because someone put a piece of paper on your car,” the post concluded.

