Brief warm-up to end the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The clouds have been stubborn for many of us today; thankfully high pressure will be working its way in from the north to help clear out our skies tonight and tomorrow.

The clearing skies will allow for cool temperatures again tonight: lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

The high-pressure system that will be in place tomorrow isn’t incredibly strong, so we will still have a few clouds in place, especially for our eastern counties. How much sunshine you see tomorrow will dictate how warm your temperature gets: locations with more sun could see the upper 50s while those with a bit more cloud cover will remain in the lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the south.

A warm front will pass through Wednesday night, which will allow for warmer temps on Thursday. High temperatures will jump back to at least the lower 60s, if not the mid-60s by the afternoon. Skies will be mainly clear but winds a bit stronger out of the south.

Temperatures will actually be above average on Friday as well with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Our next system will likely start to move in overnight Friday.

This will be a very slow-moving system that will keep rain chances in the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, right now it doesn’t look like the weekend will be completely wet. Off-and-on showers will be likely on both days but there should be a bit of dry time in there. Temperatures will get cooler though: we’ll fall back to the lower 50s by Sunday and Monday.

