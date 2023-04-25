Felony case dismissed against fmr. state parole commission chair

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A judge dismissed the felony charge Tuesday against former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman and Racine Alder John Tate II, according to court records.

Tate was accused of one count of private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity after the charge was filed last week. A motion to dismiss filed by Tate’s attorney was granted by Racine Co. Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz Tuesday, without prejudice.

Prosecutors had argued Tate unlawfully negotiated the terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position after approving the creation of the job while he served as president of the Racine Common Council. The complaint alleged that in applying for the job and negotiating for a higher salary and vacation time, he acted in his own pecuniary interest.

Tate resigned as chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June of 2022, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to step down in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer.

Tate had been named to serve as Madison’s first independent police monitor in October of 2022, but Madison officials said the following week that he had rescinded his acceptance of the position to accept another opportunity. That opportunity was the Racine violence interruption coordinator position.

