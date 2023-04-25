GALLERY: Wisconsin Army Guard members compete for Best Warrior honors

Caption
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Army Guard members began a grueling three-day challenge, also known as the Best Warrior Competition, Friday morning.

Each soldier’s endurance was tested physically, mentally and professionally through mastery of various tasks including land navigation, weapons qualifications and the Army Combat Fitness Test.

“The Soldiers and noncommissioned officers that we have here today are among the best that we have in the entire Wisconsin Army National Guard,” said Wisconsin Army National Guard senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille. “What’s great about this event is that the competition brings out the best in our Soldiers and this is a time to compete among the best.”

Patrouille also said in a statement that the soldiers and NCOs will be challenged ‘as they have never been challenged before’ and they selected the ‘top performers from this elite group’ at the end of the three-day competition.

In total, 27 members competed for Best Warrior honors this past weekend.

The soldiers who were named Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer advanced to the Regional Best Warrior Competition next month at Camp James A. Garfield in Newton Falls, Ohio.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Bodies found in Madison home were husband and wife
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

Latest News

generic fire truck
Smoke alarm alerts Madison resident to downstairs dryer fire
Science textbooks
UW-Madison professor reimagines science class for the real world
UW-Madison professor reimagines science class for the real world
UW-Madison professor reimagines science class for the real world
The Sun Prairie Area School District held a school board meeting Monday night with open public...
Sun Prairie parents voice concerns over alleged locker room incident