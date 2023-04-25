GALLERY: Wisconsin Army Guard members compete for Best Warrior honors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Army Guard members began a grueling three-day challenge, also known as the Best Warrior Competition, Friday morning.

Each soldier’s endurance was tested physically, mentally and professionally through mastery of various tasks including land navigation, weapons qualifications and the Army Combat Fitness Test.

“The Soldiers and noncommissioned officers that we have here today are among the best that we have in the entire Wisconsin Army National Guard,” said Wisconsin Army National Guard senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Patrouille. “What’s great about this event is that the competition brings out the best in our Soldiers and this is a time to compete among the best.”

Patrouille also said in a statement that the soldiers and NCOs will be challenged ‘as they have never been challenged before’ and they selected the ‘top performers from this elite group’ at the end of the three-day competition.

In total, 27 members competed for Best Warrior honors this past weekend.

The soldiers who were named Best Warrior and Best Noncommissioned Officer advanced to the Regional Best Warrior Competition next month at Camp James A. Garfield in Newton Falls, Ohio.

