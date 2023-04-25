Madison mom fights everyday battles alongside 11 y/o ‘superhero’ son

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Superheroes are a theme in Luis Narez Pacheco’s home, for more reasons than one.

“He loves Batman and superheroes, but especially Batman,” Monica Pacheco said.

She calls her 11-year-old son a “superhero without [a] cape.”

Luis was born with a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), which weakens muscles throughout the body. With the type of SMA that Luis has, doctors say most kids don’t live past 2 years old.

“It’s really hard to care [for] children with this condition because you need learning about many machines, medical equipment, medical words, looking for help to care,” Monica said.

Spending most of his life in bed, Luis is also non-verbal. But through the movements of his eyes and a pulse-like sound he makes, Monica says she can understand him. “It’s his only voice for all his life,” she said.

While it has never been easy, the family is now struggling to make ends meet. Luis may even have a big surgery ahead due to his spine curving close to his lung.

“I’m trying to work really, really hard, but sometimes it’s hard. You need to pay every single bill to come in here. I need to make copays for some medicines for Luis,” she said. “With him everything is expensive.”

Monica wears a Spiderman shirt but denies she is a real-life superhero herself.

“Everything I did is for love, like every other mom.”

This fall, she plans to take classes to become a nursing assistant. She hopes to go to nursing school after that.

“I want to make something for my son, and I think when his life is finished, I can help other persons walking the same way,” she said.

A friend started a GoFundMe page to help the Pacheco family with expenses for things like a new medical bed to meet Luis’s special needs.

