Madison VA director retires, new leadership search underway

Madison VA Hospital - Courtesy: CNN(WEAU)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison VA Director and CEO John Rohrer will retire at the end of April after more than three decades of federal service.

After two years as the acting director at the Tomah VA Medical Center, Rohrer began his 32-year endeavor with the Madison VA Hospital and Clinics in 1986. Rohrer is a UW-Madison graduate and began his career at the Madison VA as an administrative resident.

“It has truly been the honor of my life to work with all the dedicated professionals at the VA on behalf of the worthiest population in the world, our Veterans,” Rohrer said in a statement.

A national search quickly began to select the center’s next director.

Alicia Miller, the Associate Director at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Kansas will start as the initial acting director beginning May 1.

The Madison VA was awarded the Best Overall Experience Award through the Veteran’s Health Administration in 2022 under Rohrer’s leadership. Rohrer said that receiving this award ‘speaks volumes’ about the quality of care and the culture of the Madison VA team.

