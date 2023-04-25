Medical examiner identifies Janesville woman killed in crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Janesville woman who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Preliminary examination results indicate that Susan Hohmann, 55, died from the injuries she suffered in the crash. The medical examiner’s office completed the examination on Sunday and indicated additional testing is underway.

The head-on collision was reported to officials around 5:55 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of S. County Road D and W. Hanover Road, in the Town of Rock. According to law enforcement, a man driving northbound on County Road D crossed into the path of Hohmann, who was traveling southbound, and they collided. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Mark McCoy, was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville for his injuries. McCoy was arrested on a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The 49-year-old appeared in court Monday for an initial appearance, where his cash bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate this crash.

