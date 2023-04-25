Milder Temperatures Will Move In For Thursday & Friday

Mostly Cloudy Today

Sunshine Returns Wednesday

A Breezy & Rainy Weekend Forecast

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cloudy and cool conditions are anticipated once again today. The clouds will keep temperatures down once again and highs will be about a dozen degrees below average. Wind will increase a bit from yesterday as well. In between systems, Wednesday looks to be sunny and a little milder as high pressure builds in from the north. Warmer air will push into the region Wednesday night as a warm front moves into the region.

Mostly cloudy and cool weather is expected for today. (wmtv)

Above average temperatures will be seen both Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Low pressure will bring the likelihood of rain for the upcoming weekend. Wind will also increase and temperatures will drop for both Saturday and Sunday.

Longer range models continue to indicate below average temperature through at least the first week of May.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 29. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. High: 64.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.