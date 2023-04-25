MPD: Man arrested after burglarizing business, causing thousands in damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested last week after he allegedly broke into a business in early March, stole keys to a vehicle on the lot, and starting driving into other vehicles.

The Madison Police Department responded to a report the morning of March 3 from the manager of a business on the 3900 block of Dempsey Road. The MPD report indicates the suspect broke into the business to steal keys to a vehicle on the lot before driving the stolen vehicle into other vehicles while attempting to leave the property.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle and caused thousands of dollars in damage to other vehicles and property.

The department’s Burglary Crime Unit eventually located the stolen vehicle and processed it for any evidence. They also used video from multiple sources and forensics evidence over the course of the investigation.

MPD reports a 39-year-old man was charged with burglary, take and operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and multiple counts of criminal damage to property. According to the report, he was out on bail for felony cases at the time of the burglary and has also been charged with counts of felony bail jumping.

