New DOJ online tool strives for more transparency, public data

Wisconsin Department of Justice
Wisconsin Department of Justice(WBAY)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public will have more access to government and police data through a new dashboarding tool from the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that they are implementing a new dashboarding tool on their website that will include statewide arrest information.

Law enforcement agencies statewide and other criminal justice system entities will submit arrest information to the dashboard for users to see and explore, according to the DOJ.

“This new dashboard makes government more transparent and open to the public, while also serving as a great tool for researchers and other members of the public interested in learning more about arrest data in our state,” Kaul said in a statement.

The dashboard will be updated weekly. The DOJ wants to make ‘as much data available to the public as possible,’ Kaul continued.

The dashboard will have detailed information about arrests made including the number of arrests, the number of individuals arrested and arrest rates on a county and statewide level. Users can also filter between misdemeanors or felony charges.

To explore the dashboarding tool, visit the DOJ’s website.

