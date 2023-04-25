Officials investigating after death of Rock County Jail inmate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are investigating after the death of a Rock County Jail inmate.

A nearby inmate notified jail staff Tuesday afternoon that the 53-year-old inmate needed medical attention, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials found the man hanging in his cell, attempted life-saving efforts and immediately called dispatchers.

The Janesville Fire Department paramedics arrived, who took over medical attention. The man regained a pulse and medical officials took him to Mercy Hospital in critical condition, the report continued. The sheriff’s office was notified on Monday of his death.

The sheriff’s office indicated that the Beloit man was taken into custody on April 4 for a probation violation. The report added that he was the only person living in his cell. His identity was not released Monday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.