Smoke alarm alerts Madison resident to downstairs dryer fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dryer was the found to be the source of a basement fire Sunday night after the occupant heard their smoke detector alarm go off.

The Madison Fire Department responded at 8:35 p.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of Oakridge Ave. after the resident reported heavy smoke in the basement.

According to the report, firefighters saw smoke coming from the back of the building and located a dryer on fire, with fire stretched up a nearby wall. The crew was able to extinguish the fire and cool the surrounding walls with water, but the appliance was considered a total loss.

Officials confirmed that everyone made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

