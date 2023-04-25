State troopers to patrol Dane Co. from the sky this week

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the sky this week, looking to spot traffic violations along several highways and interstates, including in Dane Co.

In a statement Tuesday, the WSP explained the view from the air makes it easier to find drivers who are speeding or driving dangerously. After spotting the potential offenders, the pilot will notify a trooper on the ground to conduct the traffic stop.

Their week starts Tuesday, up near Green Bay, according to the WSP statement. The patrol plans on scouting I-43, in Brown Co.

After that though, WSP will put a plane in the air over Dane Co. On Wednesday, a pilot will be looking down on I-39/90 and reporting people going too fast or being too aggressive.

The Patrol’s statement noted that they release their scheduled enforcement periods to encourage drivers to slow down voluntarily, rather than to find people to ticket or cite.

Here is the full schedule of WSP aerial patrols:

DayCountyRoad
Tuesday, April 25Brown Co.I-43
Wednesday, April 26Dane Co.I-39/90
Thursday, April 27Eau Claire Co.U.S. 53
Friday, April 28Oconto Co. I-41/141
Saturday, April 29Outagamie Co.I-41

