State troopers to patrol Dane Co. from the sky this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the sky this week, looking to spot traffic violations along several highways and interstates, including in Dane Co.

In a statement Tuesday, the WSP explained the view from the air makes it easier to find drivers who are speeding or driving dangerously. After spotting the potential offenders, the pilot will notify a trooper on the ground to conduct the traffic stop.

Their week starts Tuesday, up near Green Bay, according to the WSP statement. The patrol plans on scouting I-43, in Brown Co.

After that though, WSP will put a plane in the air over Dane Co. On Wednesday, a pilot will be looking down on I-39/90 and reporting people going too fast or being too aggressive.

The Patrol’s statement noted that they release their scheduled enforcement periods to encourage drivers to slow down voluntarily, rather than to find people to ticket or cite.

Here is the full schedule of WSP aerial patrols:

Day County Road Tuesday, April 25 Brown Co. I-43 Wednesday, April 26 Dane Co. I-39/90 Thursday, April 27 Eau Claire Co. U.S. 53 Friday, April 28 Oconto Co. I-41/141 Saturday, April 29 Outagamie Co. I-41

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.