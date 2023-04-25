Train rams into FedEx truck in Wauwatosa

A FedEx truck and a freight train collided in Wauwatosa Monday.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - A FedEx truck and a freight train collided in Wauwatosa Monday.

The FedEx truck was wedged between rail cars shortly after the collision. According to first responders, no serious injuries were reported. The driver was treated at the scene.

The crash happened at a rail crossing in Wauwatosa. Debris, which WTMJ reports is presumably packages that were out for delivery, were spread on the ground.

According to a Wauwatosa city spokesperson, the crash happened at a private crossing, and there is a stop sign and a railroad crossing warning sign at the intersection. There are no arms or lights at the intersection.

