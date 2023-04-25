UW–Madison highlights their impact on communities across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a report released Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin–Madison outlined data showing how each of the state’s 72 counties positively benefits from the flagship academic institution.

Vice Chancellor for University Relations Charles Hoslet said that the university has positively impacted every part of the state since it was founded in 1848.

“From the beginning, UW–Madison has been a vital contributor to the state’s industry and economy, and has helped raise people’s standard of living,” Hoslet said.

Promoting higher education

Nearly 17,000 undergraduates from Wisconsin are currently enrolled at UW–Madison.

Roughly $69 million in financial aid was awarded to Wisconsin resident undergraduates in the 2022-23 academic year.

About 20 percent of all state undergraduates’ tuition and fees were fully covered by Bucky’s Tuition Promise or the Badger Promise.

Over 200 graduates turned teachers have been placed in state classrooms through the Wisconsin Teacher Pledge.

More than 177,000 university alumni live throughout the state in each county, and 48,000 of them graduated in the past ten years.

Advancing health care training

Over 500 state health care facilities partner with UW–Madison to train medical, nursing and pharmacy students.

More than 18,000 alumni from the School of Medicine and Public Health, School of Nursing and School of Pharmacy live across the state in each county.

Statewide economic impact

UW–Madison paid over $292 million to 2,800 state businesses, individuals and organizations between July 2021 and June 2022 through purchases of goods and services, including substantial vendor relationships to one-time purchases.

More than 750 Wisconsin businesses and organizations utilized course offerings from the College of Engineering from fiscal year 2021-2022.

Employees from 265 businesses attended the Center for Professional and Executive Development in the School of Business from fiscal year 2021-2022.

UW–Madison officials note that the state’s economy also benefits from the hundreds of collaborations between the university and Wisconsin communities, including the UW Division of Extension’s agriculture, health and well-being, families and finances, and natural resources programs.

More examples of relationships between UW–Madison and the state can be found on The Wisconsin Idea Database.

