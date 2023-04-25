UW’s new Bakke Center opens to big crowds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s program to push its community to stay healthy took another big step forward Monday with the opening of the Bakke Recreation Center.

The center, which replaces the old Natatorium, is the second of two new buildings that were overwhelmingly supported by students as part of the Rec Well master plan, following the Nicholas Recreation Center that opened in 2020. In all, the University Recreation & Wellbeing, which oversees the program, runs six outdoor spaces and four indoor facilities.

“This building marks the third project in our master plan, which is focused not only on building larger spaces to meet students’ needs but it is also about creating an inclusive movement that places holistic wellbeing at the center of our work,” Rec Well Director Aaron Hobson said in a statement preceding the opening.

The Bakke Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison opened on April 25, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

The new Bakke center opened for the first time at 11 a.m. on Monday and didn’t take long to fill up. A representative from the center reported 600 showed up in the first fifteen minutes that the doors were open.

Hobson explained the center was designed with student input, to learn what they wanted for their health and wellbeing. He called it ‘amazing’ to see the result of all that feedback.

To focus on the body, the center features a recreational pool, multi-purpose courts, an ice arena and a climbing wall, among other spaces.

Hobson also noted the focus on mental wellbeing considered when designing the new building.

“I think these spaces can be one of those spaces where they can go to find themselves, to find a sense of community to connect themselves with others on campus that might be struggling through the same things,” he continued.

When it comes to his favorite spot, though, Hobson pointed to the view from the terrace across the lake.

“I think looking out from there, especially in the early morning is my favorite time of day and my favorite place in the building,” Hobson said.

He noted that the building was designed with an eye toward the indigenous spaces north of the building.

The Bakke Center bears the name of the lead donors for the building, Jim and Sue Bakke. Jim graduated from UW-Madison and currently runs the luxury appliance manufacturer, Sub-Zero. Sue graduated from Boston University in 1977 and works in physical therapy.

