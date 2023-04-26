Arson blamed for two Sterling Hall fires

The University of Wisconsin Police Department suspects two fires at Sterling Hall on Tuesday,...
The University of Wisconsin Police Department suspects two fires at Sterling Hall on Tuesday, April 25, were intentionally set.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin Police Department suspects two Tuesday night fires at Sterling Hall were intentionally set.

On Wednesday, UWPD released some information about the late-night fires and urged anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by going online to p3tips.com.

According to the police department, officers were called to Sterling Hall around 10:15 p.m. on reports that smoke was coming from two rooms on the first floor. Before they arrived, the fires had gone out, apparently on their own, the report noted.

The fires only caused minor physical and smoke damage, UWPD reported. Investigators estimated they did about $10,000 in damage and clean-up costs.

The UWPD statement included a reminder that tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous and people who reach out may be eligible for a cash reward.

