Dane County’s new educational greenhouse makes debut

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Extension Teaching Garden greenhouse opened for the first time Tuesday to advance educational opportunities in the community.

The greenhouse will give attendees hands-on experience in growing seedlings and ‘connecting to nature,’ Dane County Executive Joe Parisi described in a statement.

“The greenhouse will serve as a new teaching space for our horticulture program and we are looking forward to the many educational opportunities this will open to the community,” Carrie Edgar, Dane County Extension Director said.

The greenhouse is currently being used to produce seedlings for non-profit programs such as Urban Triage’s Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture program and for award winning vegetables for the Edibles Garden.

Grants from various non-profit organizations, private donors and Parisi’s budget funded the greenhouse’s development. Many of the private donors are also ‘Master Gardeners’ who volunteer to help maintain the Teaching Garden, according to the release.

“We’re also excited to have organizations use the new space to advance their own agriculture and prairie projects in the community,” Parisi continued.

The garden is open to the public and onsite parking is available. To learn more about the Teaching Garden, visit the Dane County Extension website.

