DHS to end emergency COVID-19 efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an announcement that the federal government will conclude emergency COVID-19 efforts in early May, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced it will do the same.

DHS credits declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from the disease, for its decision to move away from emergency response efforts.

While services such as testing and vaccine programs will undergo changes in the coming months, the DHS Division of Public Health Bureau of Communicable Diseases (BCD) will continue to monitor the disease, DHS said.

Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said despite these changes, Wisconsinites should still stay up to date on case numbers in Wisconsin.

“While we know that COVID is going to be part of our lives going forward, it doesn’t mean that we turn a blind eye to it,’ she said. “We need to stay up to date on what COVID is and how it’s infecting the country. We can’t just say, ‘Oh it’s gone, it’s no longer around,’ it is around, and we have to be responsible in making sure that we are protecting or own health, those of our family and friends and the communities that we live.”

She said the same precautions should still be taken.

“We need to stay up to date on the vaccines that are available and make sure we are up to date on our vaccines and should we be become ill, get tested and seek medical care went appropriate,” Strandridge said.

According to Strandridge, the number of statewide COVID-19 cases listed on the DHS website will be updated weekly rather than daily. She added vaccines will still be available free of charge until the federally purchased supply is depleted.

