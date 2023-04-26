Madison College students learn to fly with new Wisconsin Aviation partnership

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The professional aeronautics certification is a two-year program for students wanting to join the aviation industry. Over the course of the program, students will be able to become privately and commercially licensed and can spend up to 20 hours per week training.

Jeff Baum, president of Wisconsin Aviation, said this program was important to addressing a critical shortage in pilots and airport workers.

“The ability of people to enter a structured program and to, in a relatively short time, be ready to enter the airline industry. Not only is the pay quite good but it’s a great, rewarding and fun career to be in,” Baum said.

In the program, Madison College would be responsible for the ground school portion of the program, and Wisconsin Aviation would take over the flight training. Bryan Woodhouse, vice president of Madison College, said he was looking forward to working with a local employer to do some good.

“I’m excited for people to be exposed to the career paths that are in aviation. I can’t think of something that is more fun, more stable in terms of a career and probably more financially rewarding being able to fly an airplane for a living, so I’m very excited,” Woodhouse added.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.