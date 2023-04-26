Madison, Dane County unemployment keeps going lower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin counties saw record-low unemployment rates this past March, compared to data from previous years.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in the state.

According to the report, 69 out of 72 counties in Wisconsin saw historically low unemployment rates in March. Dane County ranks first among all counties at 1.6% at a non-seasonally adjusted rate.

Madison’s unemployment rate is at another historic low at 1.5% and Beloit’s lowered from 3.6% to 3.4% this past month, both are not seasonally adjusted.

City March 2023 Feb. 2023 March 2022 Madison 1.5% 1.6% 1.9% Beloit 3.4% 3.6% 4.5% Janesville 2.6% 2.9% 3.4%

“The latest labor market data continues Wisconsin’s historic economic performance, at both the local and state level,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a statement.

Unemployment rates declined in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas both in March and year-round, the report continued. Rates also decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month including Madison, Waukesha, and Janesville.

“With record low unemployment statewide, we are redoubling our efforts to remove employment barriers such as transportation and childcare so that Wisconsinites can connect with jobs and expand career opportunities,” Pechacek continued.

To access more data about Wisconsin’s unemployment rates, visit the DWD’s website.

