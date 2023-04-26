Madison Mallards to rebrand as The Old Fashioneds for one game

Brandy and baseball! That’s what the Madison Mallards are calling a perfect pairing.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
For one home game this season, the team will rebrand itself as The Old Fashioneds, set with custom jerseys the team will be using.

On Saturday, July 1 at the Duck Pond, The Old Fashioneds will also attempt to break the record for the world’s largest brandy old fashioned. It will be split into servings and sold to fans who go to the game.

This is all part of the big homestand over Fourth of July weekend.

Merch for the team’s rebranding is now available online.

