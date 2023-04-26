Medical examiner names woman found dead at Madison business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 43-year-old woman found dead Monday at a Madison business.

The medical examiner’s office stated that the cause and manner of death for Micaela Juarez Ocolt is still being determined. A forensic autopsy was completed on Wednesday and additional testing is underway.

The City of Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the Monona woman’s death.

On Monday, MPD responded to a business in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd. shortly after 4 p.m. for a suspected homicide, where they found the 43-year-old woman’s body.

MPD previously reported that the person of interest in the woman’s killing is her husband, 37-year-old Jose D. Duenas-Quinonez.

MPD explained that, with the help of the FBI, investigators determined both Duenas-Quinonez, 37, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter were no longer in the United States. The statement did not offer any indication regarding where they may have gone.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.