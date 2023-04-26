Milder temperatures will move in for Thursday & Friday

Mostly Sunny Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will move through the region today. It will bring some sunshine and lighter wind. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine and most locations will reach the 50s for highs today. There will probably be a few clouds developing through the midday but they should diminish a bit for the later afternoon and evening.

A warm front will pass through tonight, which will allow for warmer temps on Thursday. High temperatures will jump back to at least the lower 60s, if not the mid-60s by the afternoon. Skies will be mainly clear but winds a bit stronger out of the south.

Temperatures will actually be above average on Friday as well with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Our next system will likely start to move in overnight Friday.

This will be a very slow-moving system that will keep rain chances in the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, right now it doesn’t look like the weekend will be completely wet. Off-and-on showers will be likely on both days but there should be a bit of dry time in there. Temperatures will get cooler though: we’ll fall back to the lower 50s by Sunday and Monday.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 54. Wind Light SE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 63.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High: 64.

