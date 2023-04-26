Mississippi River flooding causes debris build-up

Mississippi River flooding continues to cause debris build-up for some Vernon County residents.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Bill Marshall lives on the Mississippi River in Stoddard and said he’s been cleaning up debris for three days.

“This is a lot of debris left from this flood so we’re cleaning it up,” Marshall said. “That’s part of living on the river. I wouldn’t trade it for anything though.”

The flood washed river vegetation, railroad logs and a miniature toy truck into Marshall’s yard. Eighty yards of his property is now covered in flood water with minimal damage, though his septic system is currently unusable.

Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson said the floating debris proves how powerful and dangerous flooding can be.

“So you don’t really know what’s underneath the water,” Larson said. “There are large trees and large logs floating down the river which are a hazard.”

Larson spent Wednesday checking on Vernon County communities located near the Mississippi River.

He said Vernon County Emergency Management has clean-up kits in stock for residents from the following municipalities if needed: Stoddard, Genoa, De Soto, Town of Bergen, Town of Genoa and Town of Wheatland.

According to Larson, the Mississippi River flooding will start receding on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River at Genoa was measured to be 635.68 feet around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. The flood stage is 631 feet. The NWS noted that the lock and dam 8 are closed when water levels reach 636 feet.

