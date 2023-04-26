New Dane Co. Sheriff scam warning after call to Madison woman

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON (WMTV) – The report of a common scam surfacing in Madison has the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reminding residents of some of the red flags they should watch out for.

The potential victim reached out to deputies on Monday night after receiving a call from someone who claimed there was a warrant out for their arrest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They woman explained to deputies that the person at the other end of the line claimed to be a deputy and told her she needed to come to the Public Safety Building – with $4,000 in cash.

Suspecting something was up, the report continued, she contacted the Sheriff’s Office which told her the call was bogus.

The Sheriff’s Office acknowledged many scammers sound legitimate, and they can make it look like they are calling from a police station, but noted law enforcement agencies will not ask for money over the phone or by email. It also offered these other tips:

  • You didn’t initiate the call
  • They ask you to confirm personal information
  • They ask you to pay them with gift cards
  • They don’t want you to hang up
  • They pressure you to pay quickly
  • They threaten you

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

