Pedestrian hit on Highway 12 in Sauk County

Prairie du Sac, Wis. (WMTV) -A person was hit by a vehicle late Tuesday night on Highway 12 in Prairie du Sac, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say this happened just after 10 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 2007 Chevy Impala stopped in the road and a pedestrian lying on the roadside. Med-flight was called and the victim was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital.

Investigators say the Impala was driving north on Highway 12 just past County Road PF when the pedestrian tried to cross the road. The driver stopped and called 911, remained on the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Names of both the driver and pedestrian haven’t been released. The pedestrian’s condition and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

