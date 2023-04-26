Pet of the Week: Meet Wesley!

Wesley is a shepherd mix who is just under three months old.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Wesley - this week’s pet of the week!

Wesley is a shepherd mix who is just under three months old.

This playful, friendly puppy is ready for his new home after making his way from Texas on Monday. Watch the attached interview with Wesley to learn more about him and his journey.

If Wesley sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about how you can adopt.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Wesley is a shepherd mix who is just under three months old.
Pet of the Week: Meet Wesley!
The University of Wisconsin Police Department suspects two fires at Sterling Hall on Tuesday,...
Arson blamed for two Sterling Hall fires
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Jets show off former Packer Aaron Rodgers arrival in New York
SpongeBob Musical opening in Verona Thursday
SpongeBob Musical opening in Verona Thursday