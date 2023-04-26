Pet of the Week: Meet Wesley!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Wesley - this week’s pet of the week!

Wesley is a shepherd mix who is just under three months old.

This playful, friendly puppy is ready for his new home after making his way from Texas on Monday. Watch the attached interview with Wesley to learn more about him and his journey.

If Wesley sounds like a good fit for you, visit the Dane County Humane Society’s website to learn more about how you can adopt.

