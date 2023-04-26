MPD: Gun recovered from student at Vel Phillips Memorial High School

Madison Memorial High School
Madison Memorial High School(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old student at Vel Phillips Memorial High School was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school, Madison Police Department reports.

Madison Metropolitan School District officials explained that high school staff received information toward the end of the school day that a student allegedly had a firearm. Staff reached out to the district’s Office of School Safety and Madison Police Department. They also identified the student and moved them to a secure area of the school. After conducting a search, the district said police discovered the handgun.

MPD said in an incident report that officers were able to safely take the weapon. The student was transported to the Juvenile Reception Center and faces a charge of possession of a firearm while on school property.

Student Services staff members will be available to offer support to those who need it. The district noted that all cases involving students who have a weapon while at school prompts an immediate recommendation for expulsion, and potential law enforcement consequences.

“Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools and we are taking this incident very seriously,” the district said.

District officials added the importance of “if you see something, say something” which helped staff respond quickly to this incident.

