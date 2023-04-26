Rest Of The Week Warming Up

Beautiful rest of the workweek

Cooler for the weekend

Off and on showers for Saturday and Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the end of the work week we’ll continue to keep this nice weather with us. Tonight winds will switch around to the south and that will help us warm up each day through Friday and get into the mid-60s. As we start the weekend, clouds will be on the increase as a system moves in. This will drop our temperatures each day, from the low 50s on Saturday to the mid-40s on Sunday. We’ll also pick up some showers, but that will be intermittent and we shouldn’t see too much of an accumulation overall.

Milder weather moves in for tomorrow. (wmtv)

The start of the new work week will be a cloudy and cool one, but then we’re looking at more sun coming through by Tuesday and a warming trend back again.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 54. Wind Light SE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 63.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High: 64.

