Rest Of The Week Warming Up

Sunshine is back as well
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Beautiful rest of the workweek
  • Cooler for the weekend
  • Off and on showers for Saturday and Sunday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the end of the work week we’ll continue to keep this nice weather with us. Tonight winds will switch around to the south and that will help us warm up each day through Friday and get into the mid-60s. As we start the weekend, clouds will be on the increase as a system moves in. This will drop our temperatures each day, from the low 50s on Saturday to the mid-40s on Sunday. We’ll also pick up some showers, but that will be intermittent and we shouldn’t see too much of an accumulation overall.

Milder weather moves in for tomorrow.
Milder weather moves in for tomorrow.(wmtv)

The start of the new work week will be a cloudy and cool one, but then we’re looking at more sun coming through by Tuesday and a warming trend back again.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

Looking Ahead...

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 54. Wind Light SE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 36. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 63.

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. High: 64.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Warmer and drier end of the workweek
Warmer and drier end of the workweek
Below Average Temperatures Are Expected Again Today
Milder Temperatures Will Move In For Thursday & Friday
Milder weather moves in for tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Will Move In For Thursday & Friday
Brief warm-up on Thursday and Friday.
Brief warm-up to end the week