“The SpongeBob Musical” transports audiences to Bikini Bottom

The cast features more than 50 students from 18 different high schools.
The cast features more than 50 students from 18 different high schools.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Verona, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Area Community Theater is inviting audiences to a pineapple under the sea for its production of The SpongeBob Musical taking center stage Thursday.

VACT’s production features a cast of over 50 high school students from 18 different high schools in Dane County and the surrounding area.

In this thrilling production, SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series, with original songs from artists including Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s and David Bowie.

The director of the show, Emma Vogel, hopes audiences have the ‘best day ever’ enjoying this nautically nonsensical show with them.

This production is a full-length musical and will run approximately 2.5 hours, with an intermission.

All performances will be held at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center located at 300 Richard Street in Verona.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 @ 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults, and $14 for seniors 65 years and older and students, and can be purchased here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

Milder weather moves in for tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Will Move In For Thursday & Friday
Pedestrian hit on Highway 12 in Sauk County
Crawford County officials say there is around 22 feet of water.
Prairie Du Chien bands together amid major flooding
Greenhouse flowers (generic)
Dane County’s new educational greenhouse makes debut