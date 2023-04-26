“The SpongeBob Musical” transports audiences to Bikini Bottom

Verona, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Area Community Theater is inviting audiences to a pineapple under the sea for its production of The SpongeBob Musical taking center stage Thursday.

VACT’s production features a cast of over 50 high school students from 18 different high schools in Dane County and the surrounding area.

In this thrilling production, SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series, with original songs from artists including Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s and David Bowie.

The director of the show, Emma Vogel, hopes audiences have the ‘best day ever’ enjoying this nautically nonsensical show with them.

This production is a full-length musical and will run approximately 2.5 hours, with an intermission.

All performances will be held at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center located at 300 Richard Street in Verona.

arguably one of the best cartoons is being made into a musical ❕students of the Verona Area Community Theater are bringing to the stage “The Spongebob Musical” 🍍🍍 @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/HUmI5GkeAy — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) April 26, 2023

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 @ 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for adults, and $14 for seniors 65 years and older and students, and can be purchased here.

