Sun Prairie Police: Chandler Ln. reopens after police activity in area

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say Chandler Lane in Sun Prairie has reopened Wednesday afternoon after police activity was reported in the area.

The alert issued by the Sun Prairie Police Department was sent just after 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The department sent out an update around 5 p.m. noting that the roadway had reopened. No other information was provided about the reason for the police presence.

According to Dane County Dispatch, Sun Prairie Police Department is the main agency responding to the 1000 block of Chandler Lane.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

