Texas man involved in online romance scams gets 3 years

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years in prison for his role in an online romance scam in which the identities and images of real U.S. military generals were used to cheat victims from across the nation out of a total of $1.5 million, federal prosecutors said.

In addition to three years and a month behind bars, Fola Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island to three years of probation, ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit his home valued at $560,000, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

The victims were often women in their 70s and 80s and either widowed or divorced, according to court documents.

In one case, a widow from Rhode Island was contacted by a member of the conspiracy claiming to be a “General Miller,” who convinced the woman to hand over $60,000 to help pay for the shipment of his personal belongings to the U.S., prosecutors said.

A check from the victim was made payable to a company created by Alabi and mailed to Alabi’s home, authorities said.

The victim almost sent another check to the fake general, but her bank and local police intervened.

Other victims sent money, usually in the form of bank checks or cash, to addresses and companies that were controlled by Alabi, prosecutors said. The money was deposited in bank accounts he also controlled and then quickly withdrawn or transferred.

The funds were often wired overseas to China and India and some were used to pay Alabi’s mortgage, prosecutors said.

Other victims were based in Tennessee, North Carolina, California, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Texas, Idaho and South Dakota, authorities said.

Alabi pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy and money laundering.

Two real generals in victim impact statements told the court that they continue to be victimized by online romance scams, authorities said.

Last month, a Massachusetts man was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for helping to steal millions of dollars from hundreds of people in online romance scams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
The man and woman found dead inside a Madison home on Sunday afternoon were married, the police...
Names released of husband and wife found dead in Madison home
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident

Latest News

Crawford County officials say there is around 22 feet of water.
Prairie Du Chien bands together amid major flooding
Greenhouse flowers (generic)
Dane County’s new educational greenhouse makes debut
Four F-35A Lightning IIs landed in Madison on Tuesday, the first time the fighter jets have...
F-35s arrive in Madison at Truax Fieldo
Residents in Prairie Du Chien are experiencing a scary moment in history. The impact of the...
Prairie Du Chien prepares for second largest flood in its history