Aspirus removes COVID-19 masking requirements starting May 1

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Patients, visitors and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in most situations across all Aspirus Health facilities starting May 1.

According to a news release, masks will be made available for any patients and visitors who choose to wear them. Masks will also continue to be worn by Aspirus staff as part of normal practice during procedures and other patient care as indicated by standard policies and procedures.

“All COVID-related guidelines were created to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone who enters Aspirus facilities,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus Senior Vice President, and President of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “We have been eager to remove restrictions for some time, but the COVID activity data we actively review hasn’t supported taking earlier action. We thankfully have experienced a sustained period of low COVID-19 burden on our health system, so now is the time to safely make this positive change for our employees and those we serve.”

Aspirus is also adjusting additional guidelines in advance of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ending on May 11:

  • Visitor guidelines – The number of patient visitors will no longer be restricted unless necessary in specific circumstances related to patient care or safety.
  • COVID-19 testing – Testing will no longer be required for patients prior to hospital admission if they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Aspirus previously discontinued COVID testing prior to surgical procedures on March 1 for patients without symptoms.

