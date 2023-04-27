Cedar Rapids man out of war zone but stuck at Sudan border

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he’s out of the war zone, but is still waiting to cross the border into Egypt.

It comes after weeks of fighting there between military groups that has caused many nations to evacuate their citizens. Hundreds have died.

All U.S. government personnel were evacuated in a military operation last weekend. However, U.S. officials said conditions are not conducive to a civilian evacuation yet.

Jacy Ahmed said her husband Mohamed is safe, but is still on the same bus he’s been on since Sunday in the hot, 112 degree conditions.

She said processing at the border has been very slow, and it’s backed up with hundreds of busses.

Mohamed said he saw a woman die from wounds on his bus after three days without aid.

Jacy said the Red Cross is there now, but she wants people to know they need help.

A GoFundMe was set up earlier this week to help Mohamed pay the trip home. The goal was to raise $7,000 to pay for bus tickets, which have skyrocketed due to the fighting.

As of Thursday morning that GoFundMe has exceeded its goal, raising more than $16,000.

Mohamed Ahmed is a US citizen but went to Sudan for the first time in 13 years for the death of his father.

