Cedar Rapids man out of war zone but stuck at Sudan border

The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he's out of the war zone, but is still...
The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he's out of the war zone, but is still waiting to cross the border into Egypt.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he’s out of the war zone, but is still waiting to cross the border into Egypt.

It comes after weeks of fighting there between military groups that has caused many nations to evacuate their citizens. Hundreds have died.

All U.S. government personnel were evacuated in a military operation last weekend. However, U.S. officials said conditions are not conducive to a civilian evacuation yet.

Jacy Ahmed said her husband Mohamed is safe, but is still on the same bus he’s been on since Sunday in the hot, 112 degree conditions.

She said processing at the border has been very slow, and it’s backed up with hundreds of busses.

Mohamed said he saw a woman die from wounds on his bus after three days without aid.

Jacy said the Red Cross is there now, but she wants people to know they need help.

A GoFundMe was set up earlier this week to help Mohamed pay the trip home. The goal was to raise $7,000 to pay for bus tickets, which have skyrocketed due to the fighting.

As of Thursday morning that GoFundMe has exceeded its goal, raising more than $16,000.

Mohamed Ahmed is a US citizen but went to Sudan for the first time in 13 years for the death of his father.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Several cars were thrown off the track after a train derailment in De Soto.
Train derails in De Soto near Mississippi River, several cars off track
Not seeing improvements until the weekend
Pollen Is Reducing Our Air Quality
Earlier this afternoon MPD responded to a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S Midvale...
MPD: Homicide victim’s husband now considered suspect
Aspirus removes COVID-19 masking requirements starting May 1
Dane County is putting millions towards a homeless shelter on the east side.
City of Madison announces public information meetings for men’s homeless shelter