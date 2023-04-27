City of Madison announces public information meetings for men’s homeless shelter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is inviting residents to learn more about a “first” in city homeless shelters.

A new purpose-built shelter facility would support men experiencing homelessness in Madison, the city announced Thursday.

The shelter, to be built at 1904 Bartillon Drive, will focus on meeting the needs of shelter services, making it higher functioning than current options for people experiencing homelessness, the city said.

In preparation for the project, the city will be hosting three public information meetings to give more information on the design and future of the shelter.

The schedule is as follows:

5:30-7 p.m., May 9, 2023, Virtual via Zoom. Advance registration is required: May 9, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

5:30-7 p.m., May 11, 2023, in person at East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court, Madison, Wis., 53704 (Spanish and Hmong Interpreter Services will be available.)

5:30-7 p.m., May 17, 2023, in person at Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave., Madison, Wis., 53704

People in need of interpreter services should contact cdd@cityofmadison.com.

