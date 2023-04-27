DeForest development illustrates area growth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The nets breaking up the sky off Highway 90, just southwest of the Village of DeForest, are a signal over more to come and the expansion happening in the area at large.

“Since the 2010 census, we’ve been one of the fastest-growing communities in Dane County,” said community development director for DeForest, Alex Allon.

Administrator at the village hall, Bill Chang, says the golf range PinSeekers is just the start of the redevelopment near the DeForest Athletic Complex. In the works are plans for a sports facility, restaurant, and hotel, along with space set aside for retail.

“There are about 40 to 60 acres available in this Tax Incremental District for development, also approved as part of that, 8,000 square feet of commercial retail currently looking to lease,” said Chang.

The location was made a Tax Incremental District in 2017 and has 15 years with tax freezes to encourage commerce to develop in the area.

“What it basically does is it freezes the tax at a certain time, and then whatever new businesses come in, and the additional taxes that they create off of their development within that specific area, is allowable to be utilized by The Village to help businesses grow,” explained Chang. “As far as the construction, the incentives for your business development that’s all being paid through the tax industry, and this has been especially healthy and can support the projects within it.”

Chang adds PinSeekers is anticipated to wrap up construction by September; the rest of the development could be completed as soon as the next five years. Allon says the growth planned in the corridor reflects how much DeForest has expanded in the past decade.

“It’s going to be something that we’re going to have to continually navigate, and we’re trying to be as proactive as we can and communicating with residents and taking their feedback too,” said Allon. “Because at the end of the day, this is their Community, you know, they tell us what they want to see and how they want to see this grow.”

As for what is next: Finding businesses to lease the space, and talking with people in the area, hearing what they want to see the space grow into.

