Energy saving program aims to lower utility costs for Madison residents

An energy saving program is aiming to lower costs for families across Madison for free.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After fielding 88 participants in its first year, Sustain Dane’s Efficiency Navigator program is now accepting a new round of applications.

“We want more people to know about it and really understand that what we’re trying to accomplish here is the housing resiliency, equity and climate change all together with this program,” Sustain Dane’s executive director Claire Oleksiak said.

The program, now in its second year, is designed to provide free energy upgrades for multi-family housing. It lowers operating costs for property owners and utility bills for residents. Most of its funding comes through a grant from the City of Madison.

“We received a grant from the Public Service Commission,” Oleksiak said. “They had an innovation grant, which was about $250,000 and that enabled us to start moving forward.”

Over the past year, the program has saved residents anywhere from $300 to $500 annually in energy fees.

“We were able to implement over 60 measures in these buildings,” Oleksiak said. “The total carbon footprint of the buildings went down by about 939,000 metric tons per year, which is as if you were reducing about 209,000 miles in a vehicle.”

The program is for renter-occupied buildings with rents affordable to residents at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

To apply for the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

