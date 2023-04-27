“Full steam ahead” Downtown Mineral Point keeps chugging amid construction

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction season in Wisconsin comes with road closures and extra traffic. But in Mineral Point, the construction is no burden to most residents and tourists.

“It is like business as usual,” High Street Sweets owner Lisa Hay said. Her candy shop stays open seven days a week, despite the lack of accessibility to her business.

“All of the businesses in town it’s full steam ahead. We don’t have anybody closing down because of this. In fact, we have businesses opening. We’ve got a new restaurant coming down the street, we’ve got a bookstore coming across the street,” Hay, who also serves as the President on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce, said.

“Mineral Point is about 2,500 people. It’s a small community and we rely heavily on the tourists to come to Mineral Point,” Cory Bennett, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for tourists to know that we are still open and doing business as usual.”

Construction in downtown started in March but the Historic Downtown Reconstruction Project has been talked about for quite some time. Many say it’s long overdue.

“This is a monumental project for this city. Probably, not probably. This is the largest project this city has undertaken in its career. In its history I should say,” City Engineer Bart Nies said.

Nies said the main reason for the reconstruction project is to replace the city’s water main, which is now in disrepair.

“The water main on High Street which is the main drag in downtown was put in in 1895,” he said. “So it’s obviously over 120 years old and the city was experiencing anywhere between 25 to 35 water main breaks per year.”

The project will be completed in phases, going block by block through downtown. Along with the water main, crews will replace the lighting system, sanitary sewers and storm water control along with repaving the streets.

Nies said the city was awarded grants of about $780,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and $950,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the water system. In total, Mineral Point received roughly $1.7 million in grants that will be placed toward this project which has a total estimated cost of about $5 million.

Nies added that the remaining cost of the project will be covered by general fund, loans and revenue bonds through water rates and/or sewer rates.

“I don’t want to say it’s fun but it’s got sort of a camaraderie around it. Even visitors who come to town, they get swept up in the camaraderie that we’re having this construction,” Hay said.

The Chamber of Commerce is urging tourists to come visit this summer and into the fall during the city’s busiest time of the year for the ‘Fall Art Tour.’

Construction is slated to wrap up in November.

