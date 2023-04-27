Hook’s ready to cut the cheese - the $209/lb. cheese

20-year cheddar to be debuted for a third time
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mineral Point company will be cutting the cheese to reveal a limited edition cheddar.

Tony Hook of Hook’s Cheese Company in Mineral Point is set to debut a 20-year cheddar with a free attendance cheese cutting event May 8, the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce announced.

The cheddar will be available for purchase May 15 in a limited batch at $209 per pound, but the company is taking pre-orders now. The high price is due to the time and labor aging a cheese for two decades takes.

“It’s so rare, it’s like finding a needle in a haystack of cheese,” the chamber said. “It’s a very special cheese and deserves a very special ceremonial cutting of the cheese.”

This is the third time Hook has released the cheese, the chamber continued.

The cheese can be preordered on Hook’s website at www.hookscheese.com. Act fast for a slice of the action, as the previous debut in 2015 saw all 450 lbs. sold in 2 days.

The cutting ceremony will start at 5:00 p.m. May 8, and the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce promises it will be a “grate” event.

