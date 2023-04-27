Janesville Craig hosts sendoff for Keeanu Benton ahead of NFL Draft

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A sendoff was held for Craig High School Alumnus and former Badger defensive tackle Keeanu Benton Wednesday ahead of the NFL Draft.

The school held an assembly, wishing Benton success and cheering him on. Benton said he’s ready for what comes next.

“I’m feeling good I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Benton said. “It’s just time to show that all the hard work is paying off and that more hard work is put in.”

A highly-touted recruit when he graduated from Craig, Benton brought with him a slew of honors picked up in his senior season as Cougar. When his high school career was said and done, he was named first-team all-state by the Associated Press, all-region and All-Big Eight Conference, and Janesville Gazette All-Area Player of the Year.

He says being a Badger taught him resiliency, passion and dependability.

Benton finished the 2022 season with 35 tackles, 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks for a total of 29 yards.

He announced in December of 2022 that he would enter next year’s draft, thanking his defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, whom he referred to as “Coach K,” along with former Badgers football head coach Paul Chryst and the team’s former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who led the team following Chryst’s departure, for his development as a player and as a person. He also expressed his appreciation to his teammates, pointing out that some bonds can never be broken – as well as the Badger fans that “supported me and made Saturdays at Camp Randall unforgettable.”

