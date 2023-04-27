Madison Fire Department responds to fire at auto repair shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded Thursday morning after calls about smoke coming from a Madison auto repair shop.

The Madison Fire Department reported to the Kayser Ford Lincoln dealership, in the 2300 block of West Beltline Highway, around 8:30 a.m. where they found the roof was on fire.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames and were able to keep the fire from spreading into the building, MFD’s statement continued.

Crews responded to the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop. (WMTV-TV)

There were no injuries among the 130 employees in the building, 13 of which were in the body shop near where the department believes the fire started.

The body shop is closed while MFD investigates the cause of the fire.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.