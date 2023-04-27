Madison Fire Department responds to fire at auto repair shop

Officials still investigating cause
Crews responded to the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop.
Crews responded to the scene of a fire at an auto repair shop.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire crews responded Thursday morning after calls about smoke coming from a Madison auto repair shop.

The Madison Fire Department reported to the Kayser Ford Lincoln dealership, in the 2300 block of West Beltline Highway, around 8:30 a.m. where they found the roof was on fire.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames and were able to keep the fire from spreading into the building, MFD’s statement continued.

There were no injuries among the 130 employees in the building, 13 of which were in the body shop near where the department believes the fire started.

The body shop is closed while MFD investigates the cause of the fire.

