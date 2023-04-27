Milder Temperatures With Sunshine Today & Friday

Showers Likely This Weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
  • Mostly Sunny Today
  • Above Average Highs
  • A Breezy & Rainy Weekend Forecast
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather for today. It will bring sunshine and milder temperatures to the region. Highs are expected to back to near average readings in the lower to middle 60s.

Milder temperatures will be seen over the next couple of days.
Our next system will likely start to move in overnight Friday. It will bring an increase in clouds with a chance of showers toward daybreak Saturday. Precipitation is expected to light with totals Saturday around or under a tenth of an inch.

This will be a very slow-moving system that will keep rain chances in the forecast Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. However, right now it doesn’t look like the weekend will be completely wet. Off-and-on showers will be likely on both days but there should be plenty dry time in there. Temperatures will get cooler though: we’ll fall back to the upper 40s by Sunday and Monday.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 62. Wind: S 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 67.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 55.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

