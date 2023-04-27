MPD: Homicide victim’s husband now considered suspect

Earlier this afternoon MPD responded to a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S Midvale...
Earlier this afternoon MPD responded to a suspected homicide in the 1300 block of S Midvale Blvd. The victim has a five year old child, Avril Duenas Jaurez, who is currently unaccounted for and may be in the company of her father, Jose D Duenas-Quinonez.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department official confirmed Thursday that the husband of a woman found dead in a Madison business is now a suspect in her killing.

Jose Duenas-Quinonez, who was previously considered a person of interest, is now a suspect in the homicide, MPD Captain of Investigative Services Daniel Nale said.

Nale said that the department is working with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, who has issued an arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide.

Nale explained that the department may have an idea on what led to the killing of 43-year-old Micaela Juarez Ocolt, but were still trying to make certain of the details.

Multiple police units respond to 1300 block of Midvale Boulevard.
Multiple police units respond to 1300 block of Midvale Boulevard.(NBC15)

Nale said police determined that the suspect and his daughter likely had fled the country well over 24 hours before police started investigating Monday. MPD previously explained that, with the help of the FBI, investigators determined both Duenas-Quinonez, 37, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter were no longer in the United States.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Juarez Ocolt Wednesday, noting her cause and manner of death is still being determined.

On Monday, MPD responded to a business in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd. shortly after 4 p.m. for a suspected homicide, where they found the 43-year-old woman’s body.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Train derailment near De Soto
Train derails near De Soto
Not seeing improvements until the weekend
Pollen Is Reducing Our Air Quality
Dane County is putting millions towards a homeless shelter on the east side.
City of Madison announces public information meetings for men’s homeless shelter
Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-77th Dist) plans to step down from the Wisconsin Assembly after she is...
Rep. Stubbs pledges to step down when confirmed for Dane Co. role