MPD: Homicide victim’s husband now considered suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department official confirmed Thursday that the husband of a woman found dead in a Madison business is now a suspect in her killing.

Jose Duenas-Quinonez, who was previously considered a person of interest, is now a suspect in the homicide, MPD Captain of Investigative Services Daniel Nale said.

Nale said that the department is working with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, who has issued an arrest warrant for first-degree intentional homicide.

Nale explained that the department may have an idea on what led to the killing of 43-year-old Micaela Juarez Ocolt, but were still trying to make certain of the details.

Multiple police units respond to 1300 block of Midvale Boulevard. (NBC15)

Nale said police determined that the suspect and his daughter likely had fled the country well over 24 hours before police started investigating Monday. MPD previously explained that, with the help of the FBI, investigators determined both Duenas-Quinonez, 37, and the couple’s 6-year-old daughter were no longer in the United States.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Juarez Ocolt Wednesday, noting her cause and manner of death is still being determined.

On Monday, MPD responded to a business in the 1300 block of S. Midvale Blvd. shortly after 4 p.m. for a suspected homicide, where they found the 43-year-old woman’s body.

