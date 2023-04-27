Pollen Is Reducing Our Air Quality

Not seeing improvements until the weekend(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
  • Friday continues our warm spell
  • Showers begin later Friday
  • Staying cloudy and cool through the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With today’s warm and sunny day, we also had to deal with a high pollen count too, all due to those trees in bloom.  This will continue tomorrow, but the trade-off will be another sunny and warmer day with highs into the upper 60s. As we head into the evening clouds will be on the increase and we’ll likely begin to see a few showers moving in from the week

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

For the weekend, our next weather system arrives and it will usher in showers at times for both days as well as dropping temperatures. Unfortunately, this area of low pressure will move through fairly slowly. Saturday’s best chance of showers will be during the morning with some sprinkles early in the evening. Sunday looks a little bit wetter, and possibly a few flakes will be mixed in with that, especially towards our north.  The good news is that air quality will improve, at least for the time being. Highs on Saturday will be dropping down into the mid-50s, but even chillier for Sunday, reaching only into the mid-40s.

Looking Ahead...

Clouds will be persistent for Monday and were still looking at some lighter showers possible. Finally, by Tuesday we’ll start to see some movement from the storm to our east and skies will begin improving into midweek.

