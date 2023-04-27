Profession volleyball coming to Madison

League One Volleyball announced that Madison will be a location for one of its teams.
Volleyball
Volleyball(WJHG)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison, with the Badgers leading the way, has been crazy about volleyball for a while now. Things aren’t going to change anytime soon, especially with a big announcement on Wednesday.

League One Volleyball (LOVB), which is the first professional full season volleyball League in the United States, announced Thursday that Madison will be home to one of its teams.

“When we were looking for our next pro team location, it was clear Madison was it,” said Katlyn Gao, co-founder and CEO of LOVB. “The market has everything we’re looking for - record breaking crowds, off the charts talent and passion that can’t be manufactured. It’s like capturing lightning in the bottle and by laying down roots here in the right way, LOVB will not only have the opportunity to help much deserved athletes carve out a whole new path to pro, but become the anchor as we bring together fervent volleyball communities during this watershed era for women’s volleyball.”

The league announced that Madison will not only be home to its professional team in the region, but will also be developing a new, state-of-the-art pro training program facility in partnership with the Madison Juniors club. The pro players will train along with the club players at the facility.

“Women’s volleyball is not a pastime in Madison – it’s a passion. Thousands of people cheer the top-ranked Badgers; our local teams have intense rivalries; and our local players move on to top programs around the country,” said Jamie Patrick, Vice President of the Madison Area Sports Commission. “We are stoked that LOVB has chosen Madison as the Midwestern home of one of the league’s new pro teams. The level of competition will inspire our local fanbase and further cement Madison as a top market for volleyball, from local tournaments to collegiate championships to pro matches.”

The league plans to begin play in 2024.

